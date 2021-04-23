Patni gets Life Achievement Award

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail presented a Life Achievement Award to former first-class cricketer Dr Siddiq Patni at the Governor House the other day for his outstanding contribution in various fields, especially sports.

Patni not only served cricket for around two decades but also financially supported other sports, including boxing, netball, football, dai fu and kick-boxing.

Patni, who was part of Pakistan under-19 cricket team against Australia in 1982 -- where he scored at an average of more than 80, was instrumental in managing finances for boxing during the reign of former AIBA and PBF chief Professor Anwar Chowdhry. He accompanied the Pakistan boxing team as a manager on several occasions.

Patni has been busy promoting boxing in Lyari. He has not only held a few events in the talent-rich locality but has also conducted refresher courses for coaches and referees/judges. He has also established Dr Siddiq Patni Boxing Academy with two branches in Karachi and three in other cities of Sindh.

“It's my aim to work for sports development which will also have a positive impact on overall social development which is very important,” Patni told 'The News'. “I plan to send boxers from my academy to Iran and Dubai,” he said.