Pakistan hope to clinch series with better batting

HARARE: Pakistan will enter the field for their second T20I against Zimbabwe here at Harare Sports Club on Friday (today) looking to clinch the series with a more convincing performance than they came up with in the first game.

Pakistan were far from their best as they first struggled to put up a defendable total and then their bowlers failed to dominate the host batsmen, eventually winning the match by only 11 runs.

Pakistan’s middle order is struggling to fire, resulting in the team being heavily dependent on the openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was not happy with his performance, saying the batsmen failed to do well and that the 11-run victory was “not a convincing win”.

Both Babar and Rizwan spoke of the adjustment it took from the higher-bouncing pitches in the Highveld in South Africa to the less lively ones at the Harare Sports Club. Now that that adjustment has been made, presumably, Pakistan should be more attuned to the conditions and perhaps less troubled by some of the factors they deemed unknown on Wednesday.

“There is always a home conditions advantage but we have world-class bowlers who have adjusted really well to the changed conditions from South Africa,” said Rizwan. “The batters too have an idea of the pitch performs and hopefully we will post a huge target in the next match,” he added.

Zimbabwe found themselves in a commanding position during different phases of the game. Despite a controlled bowling performance, fielders and batters failed to back them.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams said they dropped too many catches. “It is inexcusable the number of catches we dropped which ultimately cost us the game. We need to improve our fielding. We will go back to the drawing board and improve better in the next game,” he said.

Zimbabwe shelled no fewer than five catches, including an opportunity to send Rizwan packing early in the innings. Rizwan went on to carry his bat and score 82 of Pakistan’s 149 runs.

Pakistan rested their main pacers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali in the first game, and just about got away with that. And the question of whether they trust themselves to back their secondary bowlers - as much as what they can a misfiring middle order - remains.

Brendan Taylor missed the last game with a gastrointestinal infection but should be fit to return in the second game. Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the series after he picked up a right calf muscle strain while fielding during the first match. Tarisai Musakanda has been called up as his replacement.