Forex reserves fall to $23.212bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $23.212 billion in the week ended April 16 from $23.220 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $63 million to $16.043 billion, due to external debt repayment, it added. The forex reserves of commercial banks; however, rose to $7.168 billion from $7.113 billion.