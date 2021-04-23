Traffic woes

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to Karachi’s traffic issues. Every other day, commuters get stuck in the worst traffic jam. The main reason for this problem is the number of vehicles on roads. Almost every other person moves around the city in his/her private car, resulting in clogged streets. Also, many people don’t follow the rules. This dangerous habit often results in fatal road accidents.

The government needs to strictly ensure that all commuters are following the traffic rules. If someone violates them, he/she should be punished.

Maheen Babar

Karachi