Victims of car theft complain to AVLC chief about police slackness

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), a specialised unit of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Karachi police, has decided to establish a victim support service desk.

This was decided during a meeting at the AVLC office on Thursday between AVLC SSP Arif Aslam Rao and a number of victims who were deprived of their cars in Karachi. A large number of victims gathered outside the office of the AVLC to register their complaints. They said that Karachiities had been deprived of their cars worth millions of rupees but the recovery ratio of the stolen and snatched vehicles was low.

They further claimed that in most of the cases, police usually took 24 or 48 hours to register a case which ultimately gave advantage to the thiefs to transport the vehicles from one city to another easily.

“There is no such mechanism for quick and fast action of police while police only show the performance while recovering very few vehicles,” the victims said. SSP Rao informed the victims that special teams of the AVLC had arrested car lifters during separate raids within the city or outside the city and also recovered stolen and snatched vehicles from their possession.

The AVLC chief heard the complaints and said the police investigators would remain in touch with the victims through the victim support service and they would be informed about the police progress.