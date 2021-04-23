close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

Anti-street crime force set up in District South

Karachi

Our Correspondent
April 23, 2021

A new anti-street crime force has been established in District South of Karachi to combat the rising incidents of street crime. Each cop of the new force has been issued a separate identity while a new modern jackets have also been prepared for their identification. According to District South SSP Zubair Nazeer, the new anti-street crime force comprises of 80 motorcycles and over 170 personnel. Special training has also been given to these force to deal with the street crime and the force would be on duty round the clock across the district.

