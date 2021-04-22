DSP, three SHOs ordered to appear before PA’s committee today

LAHORE: Punjab’s home department directed one DSP and three SHOs to appear before Privileges Committee of the Punjab Assembly today (Thursday). According to sources, MPA Suhail Shaukat had complained before the Privileges Committee that one DSP and three SHOs of Lahore had breached privilege of an elected member by entering his house without any kind of search warrant. He had complained that on January 13, 2021, his resident in Batapur Lahore, DSP Rana Atif, SHO Naeem Bajwa, SHO Mian Liaqat and SHO Zulfiqar entered without any permission and without search warrant. They spread terror in the area by firing in the air. They had broken lock of the gate, he mentioned in the privileged motion submitted to the Privileges Committee. He claimed that he was not told any reason why they were searching his house without search warrant. The MPA asked them about arrest warrants. In response, the police officials used abusive language against him and his family members. Additionally, they had arrested my brother, uncle, driver and cook. He further added that a fake FIR of aerial firing was registered against them. He also mentioned that he had informed Lahore CCPO via WhatsApp again and again. According to him, privilege of the MPA and privilege of the Punjab Assembly was breached by the attitude of the police officials. Upon this, Privileges Committee had also directed Inspector General Punjab Police and additional home secretary to appear before the committee.