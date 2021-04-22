Sindh PA passes resolution against sketches

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to condemn the government of France for its act to support the publication of sketches.

The House passed a joint resolution against the publication of the sketches in France. Sindh Minister for Information and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah moved the resolution in the House. All the opposition and treasury benches supported the resolution. The resolution states: “The House condemns the act of France for supporting the publication of desecrate sketches of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) last year and naming it as freedom of expression. The House resolves and recommends to the government of Sindh to approach the federal government to raise the issue with the European Union for imposition of ban on such acts which harm the religious harmony throughout the world.” Speaking on the resolution, Nasir Shah said showing respect and honour to Prophet Mohammad (SAW) is a very important and sensitive issue. He said that it was an issue of the entire Muslim Ummah. He said the entire House had the unanimous view that nobody should be allowed to act against the honour of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He urged the federal government to raise this issue through the Foreign Office with the European Union and other relevant forums. He said that nobody should dare again to do such a blasphemous act. MPA of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Syed Abdul Rasheed urged the government to fully honour the agreements it had signed to protect the honour of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). He demanded that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed should be sacked.

MPA of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Mufti Qasim Fakhri said that the federal government had violated the agreement it had signed with the TLP. He demanded that the ambassador of France in the country should immediately be expelled.