Factory fire kills two workers

KASUR: Two workers died when a fire erupted in a factory near Pranawan, Phoolnagar on Wednesday.
Shahbaz, 18, Allah Ditta, 29, died on the spot when the fire erupted because of a short circuit. Zia, Sajjad and Mudassar also sustained critical injuries. The factory was closed.
TWO DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Two people died in road accidents in Kasur on Wednesday. Aslam was travelling on his motorcycle near Allahabad when a speeding truck hit him, leaving him dead on the. Qurban was travelling a loader rickshaw when a truck hit it near Rajowal, leaving him dead on the spot.
DECOMPOSED BODY OF WOMAN RECOVERED: Mustafaabad police recovered a decomposed body of a young woman from Head Bedian BRB Canal. Locals informed the police about the body lying in BRB canal near Bedian and police shifted it to hospital.