Petrol crisis inquiry report exposed PTI govt's criminal negligence: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said the petrol crisis inquiry report has exposed PTI government’s criminal negligence.

“The Inquiry Commission’s report on the 2020 petrol crisis is a damning charge sheet against the government and exposes ‘Tabahi Sarkar’s’ criminal negligence which paved the way for this crisis,” she said Wednesday while commenting on the 2020 petrol crisis.

Sherry said from the illegal appointment of DG Oil to non-storage of oil for 20 days, billions of rupees have been looted by the oil mafias. “How is it even possible that Ogra did not ensure that the companies are storing oil for 20 days. The report makes it clear that the government itself created this artificial oil crisis,” she added.

She asked why the authorities imposed a ban on the import of fuel, when the oil prices had been falling in the international market. “While other countries were busy ensuring that they have sufficient oil reserves, our government was busy creating an artificial crisis, which the report clearly confirms. Is the government forgetting that it is their duty to ensure and maintain sufficient oil supply in the country,” she asked.