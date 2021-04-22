close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Two schools sealed over SOPs’ violation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District administration has sealed two schools for noncompliance with the SOPs meant for preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemics.

Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Hussain Laghari visited different schools to ensure the preventive measures during the third wave of the pandemic. Sources said that two educational institutions were found violating the instructions of the government. The officials sealed both the schools and all their branches with immediate effect.

