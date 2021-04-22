No clue yet to missing Sikh youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Police are still clueless about the Sikh young man who had gone missing from Gulbarg on March 27.
An official said the family first approached the police with reports that their brother Avinash Singh has gone missing. However, later the family accused four Christian community members of kidnapping Avinash.
The official said the accused had secured bail before arrest while investigation was still going on.