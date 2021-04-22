Boy killed as rivals trade fire in Bannu

BANNU: A teenager was killed and four other persons, including two passers-by sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire in Akhundkhel area in the limits of Miryan Police Station on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said that two rival parties came across during the funeral prayers Akhundkhel area, who resorted to firing at each other.

They said that a 13-year old boy Waliuallah was killed on the spot while four others, including two passers-by sustained injuries in the firing.

The injured included former nazim Aslam, Farooq Khan, Younas Khan and Zaidullah.