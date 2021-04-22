Police station pelted with stones

PESHAWAR: A large number of people blocked the road outside the Michni Gate Police Station and pelted stones at the building after some locals were arrested on the charges of attempting to murder a woman.

Videos went viral on social media in which people can be seen attacking the gate and boundary walls of the police station and pelting stones at its building.

The cops, however, were peaceful and did not show any aggression.

An official said the issue has been resolved. He added the police were informed that relatives wanted to kill a divorced woman who wanted to marry at her own will after which she was taken into custody and the relatives were arrested.

The official said police handled the issue tactfully since the respect of a woman was more important. He added the issue would be presented before a dispute resolution council.