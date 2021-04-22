Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin passes away

HYDERABAD, India: Renowned Islamic scholar and peace activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away at 96 on Wednesday evening, foreign media reported.

He was admitted in serious condition to Apollo Hospital Sarita Vihar, Delhi, and had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The scholar’s son Zafarul Islam Khan (former Chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission) took to Twitter and shared the news about Khan’s demise. “The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat and high station in Paradise. Amin,” he wrote.

Khan had received the Demiurgus Peace International Award, under the patronage of the former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev; India’s third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in January 2000. The National Citizens’ Award, presented by Mother Teresa and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award (2009) were also presented to him. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in January 2021.