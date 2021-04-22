Taliban refuse to attend moot in Turkey: Afghan peace process conference postponed, says FO

Islamabad: With the conference on the Afghan peace process postponed, Pakistan Wednesday reached out to all Afghan parties not to miss the opportunity to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

“Pakistan has been consistently supporting and facilitating the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. We have always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” said the Foreign Office as the Afghan Taliban refused to attend the conference which has now been postponed till after Eid, but with no confirmed dates.