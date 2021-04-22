Babar moves to 2nd slot in ICC T20I Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has advanced one place to reach second position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings in Wednesday’s weekly update based on performances in the last two games of their four-match series against South Africa.

Babar’s superlative form had helped him replace Indian captain Virat Kohli at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings last week and this week’s update sees him make a strong 47-point surge to overtake Australia’s Aaron Finch in the T20I rankings after scoring 122 in the third match.

Though Babar is still 48 points adrift of top-ranked Dawid Malan of England, a three-match series against Zimbabwe from Wednesday presents the 26-year-old with another opportunity to move towards the top spot, which he had occupied till November last year.

Fakhar Zaman’s is a similar story as he follows up his progress in the ODI rankings with that in T20Is, gaining 17 slots to reach 33rd position after scores of eight not out and 60 in the last two matches.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who notched an unbeaten knock of 73 in the third match, has advanced eight places to reach a career-best 15th position.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has attained a career best-equaling 11th spot after grabbing a wicket each in the two matches, while Faheem Ashraf (up 12 places to 16th), Mohammad Nawaz (up four places to 24th), and Haris Rauf (up 43 places to 38th) have also moved up in the bowlers’ list.

Pakistan’s 3-1 win in the series against South Africa comes as a morale booster in the year of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but they remain in fourth position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings after gaining two points and reaching an aggregate of 262.

South Africa are still sixth in the list led by England but have lost two points and are now on 249.