Queen ‘deeply touched’ by public tributes to Philip

LONDON: The Queen has spoken out for the first time since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh to thank well-wishers across the globe for the tributes paid to her husband which have “deeply touched” the royal family.

In a message released on her 95th birthday, the Queen said she and her family were in a “period of great sadness” but were comforted by words of praise for Philip who died peacefully at Windsor aged 99.

The Queen said: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world. “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”