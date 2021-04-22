Treatment of British Pakistanis at quarantine centres criticised

LONDON: Two High Court judges have criticised the UK government’s treatment of travellers from Pakistan who are currently quarantining at various government-approved facilities, including one near Heathrow airport.

Pakistan was recently added to the government’s “red list” of countries meaning that any individuals entering the UK from Pakistan must now stay in a pre-approved hotel – quarantine centre - at the cost of at least £1,750 per person for 10 days.

Barrister Zahab Jamali brought the challenge in the UK High Court of Justice after some British Pakistanis from the quarantine centres near Heathrow airport reported being forced to stay in cramped and unhygienic hotel rooms with inadequate food, maltreatment and poor services. Many of those currently in quarantine are fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Barrister Jamali initiated the challenge after negotiations with the government failed. Jamali wrote to the government on April 14 demanding better conditions and permission to go out for walk, exercise and adequate sanitary facilities but the government failed to act.

Following the High Court challenge, the government was ordered by the court to ensure that families were accommodated in larger rooms, taken outside for exercise and provided with the appropriate dietary meals.

The UK High Court has so far made two orders asking the UK government to fully comply with the court orders and ensure mandatory facilities for the complainants and others.

The first order was made by Mrs Justice Lang DBE on April 16 in which she ordered that the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to take all necessary steps to provide larger rooms for the claimants; to permit them to take regular outdoor exercise; and to provide them with suitable food at appropriate times; and clean bed linen and towels. The judge added the government must update the court on compliance within two days.

The matter was again considered by the High Court on April 19 in which Mr Justice Henshaw ordered that the government take all necessary steps to ensure that claimants have sufficient furniture of seating including at mealtimes; to permit them to take daily outdoor exercise; and to provide them with suitable and sufficient food at appropriate times. Mr Justice Henshaw noted that order by Mrs Justice Lang was not fully complied with and the travellers continue to face genuine difficulties in quarantine.

However the judge reasoned that there was no sufficiently strong case to justify one complaining family’s release from quarantine, bearing in mind the risks to public health.

The law firm launched a legal case against the government on behalf of around 10 families including the families currently stranded in Pakistan or quarantining in the UK. The claimants included a 10-year-old British child diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); elderly and British children.

It is understood that the hotel management at the quarantine centre near Heathrow Terminal 4 did not address the issue of halal food when the complainants tried to engage with them on the sensitivity of the matter.