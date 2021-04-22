FIRs against TLP workers to take due legal course: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday categorically said no one would be allowed to create chaos in the country and strict action would be taken against those challenging the writ of the state as he shed light on the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Addressing a news conference, Rashid said the final round of talks, which he said were held in an “amicable environment”, continued for seven hours and it was agreed to table a resolution in the National Assembly to debate on the French ambassador’s expulsion from the country.

Rashid said 669 TLP workers out of a total 733 detained under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, had been released. He said the activists mostly originated from South Punjab and Faisalabad.

The minister said 30 police vehicles were damaged during the protests and five vehicles had been recovered. He added that Rs40 million, along with commendation certificates, would be distributed among the policemen who got injured during clashes with protesters.

He said 210 first information reports registered against the religious party members, including TLP leader Saad Rizvi, would be entertained as per the law of the land.

The interior minister further said Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered tightening the noose around the people who misused religious sentiments as the government was working on legislation to stop disrespect of religious sects.

He also informed reporters that the ministry held a meeting regarding social media and fake news and added a complete study was under way on the issue. “Almost 200,000 people from India” were spreading disinformation though social media in Pakistan, he added.

Rashid said the outlawed TLP had 30 days after being served notices and submit its reply to the interior ministry. He said either the TLP’s office bearers or their lawyers could appear before the committee being constituted to look into the matter. The minister said all Muslims believed in respecting the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) “as it is the basic element of our faith”. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also decided to contact Western countries on the issue and develop a combined strategy to avoid any blasphemous incident in the future, he said.

The minister further said the Prime Minister earlier had written to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over the issue.