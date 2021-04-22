close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Sugar subsidy case: NAB summons Punjab minister

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The NAB, Rawalpindi summoned Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and ex-provincial minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry in the sugar subsidy case on May 4. According to the sources, the NAB investigation has sought the record of subsidy given to the sugar mills of Punjab from the year 2018 to 2019. The sources said they have also been directed to bring the record of permission for sugar export.

Latest News

More From Top Story