29pc Pakistanis think it’s better to be a woman: survey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani society is better for man or woman? The Ipsos survey said 29 percent Pakistanis, bifurcated by 35 percent women and 26 percent men, thought that it is better to be a woman.

Ipsos included 1,000 people in its survey conducted in March 2021 across the country, in which 29 percent respondents thought it is good to be woman for the society, while 21 percent claimed that it is better to be a man.

About 49 percent Pakistanis thought there is no difference in being woman or man, while 29 percent claimed that it is better to be a woman in the society. It is interesting that 35 percent women thought that it is good to be a woman in the society, while only 13 percent thought is good to be a man.

Among the men, 26 percent thought that it is good to be a woman and 26 percent thought it is good to be a man in Pakistani society. Meanwhile, on the provincial side, in Punjab, 33 percent thought it is good to be a woman, while 21 percent thought it’s good to be a man. In Sindh, 25 percent thought to be good as a woman and 20 percent as a man. In KP, 23 percent thought it is good to be a woman and 26 percent say it’s good to be a man. In Balochistan, 17 percent thought it is good to be a woman, while 23 percent said it’s good to be a man.

On the basis of rural and urban bifurcation, 31 percent urban population thought that it is good to be a woman, while 18 percent rural population thought it is good to be woman. About 41 percent socially or economically strong segment said it is good to be a woman, and 21 percent said it is good to be a man. While, 29 percent weaker segment thought that it is good to be a man and 24 percent said it is good to be a woman.