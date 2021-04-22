close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
AFP
Little sleep linked to dementia

World

Paris: Sleeping six hours or less per night in your 50s and 60s is associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to a new study of nearly 8,000 British adults followed for more than 25 years.

The study, published on Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, showed a higher risk of dementia in those sleeping six or fewer hours per night at the ages of 50 or 60, compared to those who have a "normal" seven hours in bed.

The study authors from the French national health-research institute INSERM analysed data from a long term study by University College London, which has followed the health of 7,959 British individuals since 1985. Participants self-reported their sleep duration, while about 3,900 of them also wore watch devices overnight to confirm their estimates.

