Russia detains Navalny’s allies

Moscow: Russian police detained aides of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and raided his offices on Wednesday ahead of nationwide protests called for the day of President Vladimir Putin’s annual state of the nation.

Just hours before Putin was due to deliver his address to lawmakers and regional governors, Russian police swept in on supporters of Navalny, Putin’s most outspoken opponent who is in prison on hunger strike. Two close aides were detained by police in Moscow while monitors reported police raids on Navalny’s offices in Saint Petersburg and arrests of his supporters across the country.