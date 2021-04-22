close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Pro-Russia disinformation floods Czech social media over spat

World

Prague: The diplomatic spat between the Czech Republic and Russia has caused a massive surge in pro-Russian disinformation on Czech social media, according to experts monitoring fake news. The dispute centres on accusations from the Czech Republic that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service was behind a 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot that killed two people.

Semantic Visions, a company that identifies potential disinformation based on the use of language patterns online, said pro-Kremlin propaganda and false narratives about the incident have replaced Covid-19 as the number one fake news target.

