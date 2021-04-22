close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 22, 2021

Gunmen kill university staffer, kidnap students in north Nigeria

World

AFP
April 22, 2021

Kaduna, Nigeria: Gunmen have attacked a private university in Nigeria’s northern Kaduna state, killing one staff member and kidnapping some students, police and officials said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many students had been abducted from Greenfield University during the Tuesday night attack and one official said they were still conducting a headcount. Two officials at the university told AFP at least 20 students were still missing though it was unclear how many had been taken by gunmen or may have fled the attack.

Latest News

More From World