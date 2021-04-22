Gunmen kill university staffer, kidnap students in north Nigeria

Kaduna, Nigeria: Gunmen have attacked a private university in Nigeria’s northern Kaduna state, killing one staff member and kidnapping some students, police and officials said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many students had been abducted from Greenfield University during the Tuesday night attack and one official said they were still conducting a headcount. Two officials at the university told AFP at least 20 students were still missing though it was unclear how many had been taken by gunmen or may have fled the attack.