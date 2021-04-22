Erdogan sacks minister in row over family contracts

Istanbul: Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday sacked his trade minister after she was accused of awarding lucrative contracts to companies headed by her husband.

The replacement of Ruhsar Pekcan with influential AKP ruling party member Mehmet Mus was announced without an explanation in the official government newspaper. But it came just days after the publication of articles on the OdaTV website implicating the former minister.

The stories accused Pekcan of awarding two companies run by her husband contracts for the purchase of disinfectant products worth nine million liras -- more than one million dollars at the current exchange rate. Pekcan confirmed the purchase on Tuesday but argued that the companies were chosen "in compliance with the rules" and based on price.