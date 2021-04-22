Four weddings and a fine!

Taipei: Keen to make the most of a statutory holiday for newlyweds, a couple from Taiwan found a novel way to maximise their honeymoon -- by marrying four times in just over a month. The unusual story, confirmed by Taipei’s Labour Department on Wednesday, is the latest to go viral and highlight innovative, if somewhat bizarre, loophole wrangling by Taiwanese citizens. Taiwanese companies are legally obliged to offer eight days of paid leave to newlyweds.