Deby’s son named president

N’Djamena: A son of Chad’s slain leader Idriss Deby Itno is to take over as president in place of his father, according to a charter released by the presidency on Wednesday. It said General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, who on Tuesday was named transitional leader as head of a military council following his father’s death, will "occupy the functions of the president of the republic" and also serve as head of the armed forces. The charter repeals the preceding constitution and will be implemented as the "basic law of the republic," according to its terms.