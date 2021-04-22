Biden seeks to rally world on climate crisis

Washington: US President Joe Biden’s administration promised on Wednesday to rally the world on climate as adversaries China and Russia confirmed participation in a summit and the European Union and Britain locked in far-reaching carbon reductions.

Officials said that Biden, who is promoting a green-friendly $2 trillion infrastructure package at home, would announce an ambitious new US target for slashing emissions responsible for climate change over the next decade. "Climate change is a national security issue. It’s my belief that no nation can be truly secure without meeting it head on," said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.