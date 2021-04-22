Nepal’s ex-royals test positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kathmandu: Nepal’s former king and queen have tested positive for Covid-19 on their return from an Indian religious festival attended by millions of pilgrims.
Former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, 73, and his queen Komal Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, 70, returned to Kathmandu on Sunday after a week-long visit to India to celebrate Kumbh Mela.