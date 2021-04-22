Amir joins Kent for England’s T20 Blast

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has agreed to join Kent Spitfires for the second half of the English county’s T20 Blast campaign this season.

The 29-year-old Amir will be available for seven of Kent’s group stage matches and will have an option to play in the knockout rounds if they qualify.

Amir’s exact arrival date will depend on Karachi Kings’ progression in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), and any mandatory quarantining period upon arrival into the UK.