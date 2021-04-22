Club cricket organisers slam PCB for demanding money

KARACHI: The local club cricket organisers have expressed anguish and dismay over the frequent changes in PCB’s domestic cricket policies.

Talking to ‘The News’, a group of club cricket organisers said that PCB is the only board demanding money for registration of clubs as well as of players.

“They are charging the local cricket organisers. It is shameful,” said a club cricket organiser. “Never before in our cricket history, has the board demanded money from clubs. Instead the Board used to support the clubs financially,” he said.

The PCB has demanded Rs5000 for registration of a club, Rs250 separately for every player, and Rs5000 each from those who wish to contest the election for the positions of president and treasurer of associations.

The organisers said that the PCB had destroyed the grassroots level cricket and was talking about appointing of 90 coaches for associations.

The club owners questioned whom these 90 coaches would coach and train because there has been no cricket going on at the grassroots level for two years.

They said that the PCB created jobs for coaches to cool down those who were rendered jobless by its policies.

PCB systematically adopted a procedure to push those away they did not like and is running the system trough nominations which is likely to continue, they said.

The PCB has also allowed MNAs, MPAs, and the councillors to contest the clubs’ elections as the Governing Board of the PCB has deleted Article 8.2(e) of the Club Constitution that earlier had barred any political personality to contest these elections.

Now the PCB’s Model Constitution has paved the way for the political personalities to contest the elections and to get elected as the president and the treasurer of clubs.

The PCB has said that for the role of coaches, international and first-class cricketers would be preferred and those who have PCB Level-II Coaching qualification.

This decision has been taken to create jobs for those who lost their employment because of the wrong policies of PCB, sources said.

Club cricket organisers said that PCB management did not know how the club cricket is run. They have have kept the club cricket system in the country suspended for more than two years, consequently sidelining the genuine club cricket organisers. They have finished club cricket in Pakistan and no fresh talent has been coming up since the PCB’s current establishment came into power.

They also questioned why Pakistan women team’s training camp was organised at Moin Khan Academy, when all facilities were avalible at Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre, which is owned by PCB.