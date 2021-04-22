ICC bans Qadeer for five years over graft

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates cricket star Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting six counts of corruption back in 2019, the ICC said Wednesday.

Right-arm pace bowler Qadeer was charged with corruption by the International Cricket Council along with captain Mohammed Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar in October 2019.

A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.