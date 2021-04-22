Chand fails to grab Olympics quota place

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand has lost all chances to win a quota place for Tokyo Olympics despite a huge rise in his international ranking.

Usman was hoping to win a quota place for the Olympics on the basis of his international rankings he achieved after participating in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in New Delhi recently.

After a good show in the first round of skeet event in New Delhi, he faltered in the second and finished 14th. He jumped from the previous 108th position to the 40th spot but this did not help him win a quota place.

“He lost his chances,” said Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javaid Lodhi while talking to ‘The News’.

“This is quite unfortunate as we were hoping for one more quota place and for that Usman had to secure either first or second position in the finals in New Delhi.”