PCB reopens club registration portal

LAHORE: Following requests from a number of cricket clubs which had missed registration in the first phase, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reopened the registration portal for seven days.

It will now continue till April 28.

In the first phase, 3,807 clubs had applied for registration. This was a 22 percent increase over the last club registration process that ran prior to the introduction of the new PCB Constitution in August 2019.

Upon successful verification of the applications, the presidents will receive an online link on the registered e-mail address through which they will enter the remaining data relating to categories of membership and players. The clubs whose applications fail the verification process will also be notified with reasons.

There are three membership categories: Affiliate, Associate and Full, with the last two having voting rights for their respective City Cricket Associations.