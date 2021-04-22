close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 22, 2021

ICC bans Qadeer for five years over graft

Sports

AFP
April 22, 2021

DUBAI: United Arab Emirates cricket star Qadeer Ahmed Khan has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting six counts of corruption back in 2019, the ICC said Wednesday.

Right-arm pace bowler Qadeer was charged with corruption by the International Cricket Council along with captain Mohammed Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar in October 2019.

A fourth individual, Mehardeep Chhayakar, was charged for refusing to cooperate with the ICC.

Latest News

More From Sports