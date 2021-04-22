Amir joins Kent for Englandâ€™s T20 Blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has agreed to join Kent Spitfires for the second half of the English countyâ€™s T20 Blast campaign this season.
The 29-year-old Amir will be available for seven of Kentâ€™s group stage matches and will have an option to play in the knockout rounds if they qualify.
Amirâ€™s exact arrival date will depend on Karachi Kingsâ€™ progression in this yearâ€™s Pakistan Super League (PSL), and any mandatory quarantining period upon arrival into the UK.