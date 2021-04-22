SECP publishes paper

ISLAMABAD, April 21: In light of SECP’s commitment to promote capital formation and educate potential issuers and investors about different modes of financing and investment avenues, a Guidance Paper detailing mechanics and elements for issuance of Convertible Debt Securities (CDS) has been published.

The said paper is available on SECP’s website and can be accessed through following link https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/guidance-paper-relating-to-issuance-of-convertible-debt-securities/?wpdmdl=42210&refresh=607fca65241141618987621

Convertible debt security is a hybrid instrument having both debt and equity features. Initially it is a fixed-income security that yields interest payments and subsequently can be converted into specified number of equity shares.

The conversion from debt security to shares can be done at certain times during the instrument’s life and is usually at the discretion of the security holder/investor. Investors in CDS can benefit from a steady income stream (payment of coupon/profit rate) and repayment of principal at maturity, while retaining the option to share in potentially higher equity values i.e. if the conversion option is exercised. There is a global surge in issuance of CDS due to low cost involved. Approximately $92 billion of convertible securities have been issued in first half of calendar year 2020. However, Pakistan has not witnessed CDS issuances by the public listed companies barring few banks that used these instruments for meeting their tier I and tier II capital requirements.

The Guidance Paper mainly covers, features of CDS, its benefits to investors, opportunities for issuers, criteria for issuance of these and steps involved. As a part of capital market development, SECP will be conducting webinars for creating awareness among potential issuers and other stakeholders relating to issuance of CDS.