close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 21, 2021

Vaccination to people of 50-59 years age starts today

National

 
April 21, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is all set to start the next round of coronavirus vaccination for people of 50-59 years of age group from today (Wednesday).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to make arrangements to make the next round of the vaccination successful.

Latest News

More From Pakistan