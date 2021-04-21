359 operations conducted in two months: police

PESHAWAR: A total of 359 information-based operations were conducted during the last two months during which 430 suspects were arrested who included five most wanted terrorists carrying head money of Rs 26.5 million.

This was told during a meeting presided by Inspector general of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday. The meeting was told 44 most wanted and 46 high profile terrorists were arrested while nine terrorists were killed in various police encounters during the period.

The IGP was briefed by the Counter-Terrorism Department DIG about the steps taken for the prevention of extremism and terrorism, proscribed originations and under the National Action Plan (NAP). The meeting was told that five terrorists were awarded 70 years sentences from anti-terrorism courts as well as a fine to the tune of Rs. 97.4 million.

The IGP was also informed that during this period, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered which included 31,004 detonators, 6382 rounds, 2,263 kg explosive materials, 1,911 dynamites, 25 hand grenades, 2 SMGs, 7 RPGs and 8 rifles of different bores.

Of the action taken under the NAP, the IGP was informed that during the last two months a total of 2138 search and strike operations were conducted.