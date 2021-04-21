CM approves Rs17.7b to buy essentials for Sindh’s local bodies

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved Rs17.7 billion to purchase snorkels, fire engines, refuse trucks, tractors and trolleys for the local bodies of the province.

He made this decision on Tuesday during a meeting he presided over at the CM House, where the local government department presented a proposal to purchase eight snorkels to extinguish fires at high-rises.

The chief executive was informed that eight snorkels, each one 35 metres long, would be purchased for divisional headquarters: three for Karachi and one each for Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Larkana divisions.

LG Minister Nasir Shah said the tender process to purchase snorkels has been undertaken. He also said snorkels are needed for all divisional headquarters. On this the CM said Rs1.5 billion will be made available for the purpose in the next financial year. The LG minister said the municipal committees have to transport rubbish collected from their respective areas to the designated landfill sites, so 102 tractors and trolleys are required for the purpose.