KE inks MoU to automate process of new connections

KARACHI: With a vision to facilitate customers and streamline the process of acquiring new connections under the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, the Sindh Department of Energy and K-Electric (KE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to automate the issuance of wiring test certificates for new connections.

According to a statement issued by the KE, the power utility has developed and launched a consolidated online portal which connects the power utility with customers and the Electric Inspectorates Karachi (EIK) to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the process of giving new connections.

Customers applying for a connection would need to submit proof of payments for their new connections to the KE via the portal, which would alert the EIK to prepare and issue a wiring testing certificate after the inspection and testing within an agreed turnaround time of three days, without requiring any customer intervention.

The wiring certificate is an important prerequisite for energising a new electricity connection by the KE.