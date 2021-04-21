NOWSHERA: Rasm-e-Qul for the mother of senior journalist and anchor, Saleem Safi, was offered at Rashakai town here on Tuesday.

People from various walks of life, including journalists and politicians, turned up at the family residence to offer condolence to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul.

Among those who visited the family home of Saleem Safi were KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secretary general Ihsan Iqbal, Mariym Aurangzeb and Pakistan People’s Party’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokar. Those who could not personally visit Rashakai town, called the senior journalist to offer their condolences.