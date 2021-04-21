close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

Labourer killed in marble mine accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

GHALLANAI: A labourer working in a marble quarry was killed when a boulder fell on him in Mamadgat area in Safi tehsil in Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday.

The locals said that a youth Zabit Khan was busy working in a marble mine in Mamadgat area when all of a sudden a heavy stone fell on him, burying him alive. They said that the boulder was removed with heavy machinery after hectic efforts for two hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan