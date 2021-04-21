close
Wed Apr 21, 2021
Bureau report
April 21, 2021

China strengthening ties with Pakistan: envoy

National

Bureau report
April 21, 2021

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong has said that no effort would be spared to further cement ties between China and Pakistan.

He was speaking at the Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter’s Pak China Friendship Tree Plantation Drive 2021 at Civil Officers Mess in Peshawar.

Ambassador Rong lauded the services of PCFA Khyber President, Yousaf Ayub Khan and Secretary General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani.

He showed keen interest in photographs of First Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai about his visit to Peshawar in December in 1956.

KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan proposed the establishment of a garden in Peshawar as a token of friendship with China and sister city relationship with Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang province of China with Peshawar.

Ambassador Nong Rong appreciated the idea and showed all possible support and assistance.

