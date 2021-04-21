Police solve blind murder of youth

TANK: The police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the mysterious killing of a youth.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada told reporters that few days back, Muhammad Irshad, a resident of Pathan Kot village, was assassinated by some unknown people. The case was registered by police on the report of Ghulam Farooq.

The DPO said that a special team was constituted to investigate the case on modern lines.

During the investigation, the police found the clue of murder and arrested accused Inayatullah who confessed to have committed the crime. The police also recovered the arm used in murder. Sahibzada said that the motive of the killing was a forced friendship issue.

The senior police official further said that the cops of Mulazai Police Station during an action rounded up an outlaw Najibullah during an encounter.