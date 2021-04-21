3 die in Kohistan road accident

MANSEHRA: Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed when a Rawalpindi-bound car plunged into a ravine in Panibah area of Upper Kohistan on Tuesday.

The vehicle, carrying a family from Gilgit, was on the way to Rawalpindi when the driver couldn’t hold control over the wheels while negotiating a turn as a result of which it plunged into a ravine. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Dasu where doctors pronounced all the three dead.

According to police, Imdad Hussain, Shehram Hussain and a woman, whose identification would yet to be established, were killed in the accident and their bodies were dispatched to their native Nagar area in Gilgit.