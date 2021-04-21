3 die in Kohistan road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed when a Rawalpindi-bound car plunged into a ravine in Panibah area of Upper Kohistan on Tuesday.
The vehicle, carrying a family from Gilgit, was on the way to Rawalpindi when the driver couldn’t hold control over the wheels while negotiating a turn as a result of which it plunged into a ravine. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital in Dasu where doctors pronounced all the three dead.
According to police, Imdad Hussain, Shehram Hussain and a woman, whose identification would yet to be established, were killed in the accident and their bodies were dispatched to their native Nagar area in Gilgit.