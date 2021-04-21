5,000kg fake honey seized

LAHORE: In a grand operation against adulterated honey, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 5,000 Kg fake honey here on Tuesday. A team led by PFA DG carried out raids and confiscated 5,000 kg fake honey from six units. The confiscated honey was destroyed. The PFA team also confiscated 2,000 kg glucose, 500 kg sugar, 10 burners and 8 cylinders which were being used to make fake honey. PFA DG Rafaqat Ali Niswana said the operation against fake honey manufacturers was carried out in the areas of Badami Bagh and Railway Station. He said fake honey was being made from glucose, sugar and bright colours. Any complaint related to food items could be registered through PFA’s toll-free number or Facebook, the PFA DG said.