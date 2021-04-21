FCCI welcomes appointment of Shaukat Tarin as FM

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed has welcomed the appointment of Shaukat Tareen as new Finance Minister and hoped that he will not only protect the national interest but also revived the economy on positive and sustainable basis. He said that reshuffle in cabinet was a normal procedure and Prime Minister Imran Khan could nominate and hand over specific responsibilities to any cabinet member according to his needs and the capability of the concerned minister.“The approach of the PM was holistic and comprehensive”, he said and added that the PM choice should not be analysed in one’s individual perspective. About Shaukat Tareen, he hoped that he would restructure the economy on solid and sound footings so that the ultimate national objective could be achieved. He said that being a sovereign nation, we must depend upon our own financial resources instead of depending on foreign loans. He lauded the efforts of Hammad Azhar for the revival of the national economy and hoped that now being energy minister, he would esolve this most ticklish issue with prudence. Meanwhile, Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed also welcomed the appointment of Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Minister of Industry and Production and Omar Ayub as in-charge Minister Of Economic Affairs.